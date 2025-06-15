FIA issue DOUBLE punishment for Mercedes F1 star George Russell after Canadian Grand Prix error
FIA issue DOUBLE punishment for Mercedes F1 star George Russell after Canadian Grand Prix error
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been penalised twice in one session by a rearranged stewarding panel at the Canadian Grand Prix, the FIA have confirmed.
Derek Warwick was removed from the panel overnight for 'unauthorised comments' to the media, being replaced by Enrique Bernoldi, who will steward remotely from Geneva.
READ MORE: Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix
Fortunately, Russell's issues were as cut and dry as it's possible to get, being caught over the pitlane speed limit toward the start and the end of the session by 0.1km/h and 0.2km/h respectively.
Of course, breaking the speed limit is breaking the speed limit, with most minor infractions like Russell's leading to just a €100 fine in practice sessions.
Mercedes set to pay Russell fine
Naturally, pit lane speeding in the race leads to a much more serious punishment, typically incurring a five-second penalty on top of whatever fine is handed out.
Sometimes more serious punishments than a €100 fine are doled out even in practice though, with particularly egregious incidents like Sergio Perez clocking 120.6km/h at the British Grand Prix in 2021, more than 50% over the limit.
Even then though, there were no sporting penalties levied at him for that incident, instead 'just' a €1,000 fine.
Speeding fines, the likes of which we've seen multiple times in Canada already this weekend, are typically laid at the team's feet rather than the driver responsible.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in heated exchange as F1 star ruled out of Canadian GP session
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA issue additional penalty for Red Bull F1 star at Canadian Grand Prix
- 31 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull star handed major FIA penalty as disqualification statement issued at Canadian GP
- 46 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
Sauber issue official statement after driver disqualified at Canadian GP
- 2 hours ago
FIA issue DOUBLE punishment for Mercedes F1 star George Russell after Canadian Grand Prix error
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull F1 star handed MAJOR FIA penalty verdict after Canadian Grand Prix incident
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june