george russell, mercedes, canadian grand prix, graphic

FIA issue DOUBLE punishment for Mercedes F1 star George Russell after Canadian Grand Prix error

george russell, mercedes, canadian grand prix, graphic

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been penalised twice in one session by a rearranged stewarding panel at the Canadian Grand Prix, the FIA have confirmed.

Derek Warwick was removed from the panel overnight for 'unauthorised comments' to the media, being replaced by Enrique Bernoldi, who will steward remotely from Geneva.

Fortunately, Russell's issues were as cut and dry as it's possible to get, being caught over the pitlane speed limit toward the start and the end of the session by 0.1km/h and 0.2km/h respectively.

Of course, breaking the speed limit is breaking the speed limit, with most minor infractions like Russell's leading to just a €100 fine in practice sessions.

Mercedes set to pay Russell fine

Naturally, pit lane speeding in the race leads to a much more serious punishment, typically incurring a five-second penalty on top of whatever fine is handed out.

Sometimes more serious punishments than a €100 fine are doled out even in practice though, with particularly egregious incidents like Sergio Perez clocking 120.6km/h at the British Grand Prix in 2021, more than 50% over the limit.

Even then though, there were no sporting penalties levied at him for that incident, instead 'just' a €1,000 fine.

Speeding fines, the likes of which we've seen multiple times in Canada already this weekend, are typically laid at the team's feet rather than the driver responsible.

