F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's how you can watch the 10th round of the F1 season for FREE as the Canadian Grand Prix takes place at 2pm (EDT).
McLaren enter Canada 197 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both occupying the top two spots in the drivers' championship.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in heated exchange as F1 star ruled out of Canadian GP session
However, McLaren's rivals will be hoping to topple their crown with Lewis Hamilton returning to a track where has enjoyed much success during his F1 career.
The seven-time world champion is tied with Michael Schumacher on the most Canadian GP wins with seven apiece, but Hamilton will be hoping he can secure a record-breaking eighth in 2025.
Elsewhere, Max Verstappen will have to be on his best behaviour this weekend with George Russell, after he crashed into the Mercedes star at the Spanish GP.
The four-time world champion is one penalty point away from a race ban, and if he acquires another one in Canada he will be forced to miss Red Bull's home race in Austria.
Here's how you can watch all the action in Montreal from wherever you are in the world!
Canadian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 15 2025
The Canadian GP gets underway today at 2pm local time (EDT). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (EDT)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|7:00 PM Sunday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|8:00 PM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|1:00PM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|11:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|4:00AM Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|2:00AM Monday
|Australia (ACST)
|3:30AM Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|12:00PM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|3:00AM Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|8:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|2:00AM Monday
|India (IST)
|11:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|3:00PM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|2:00AM Monday
|Turkey (EEST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Telecinco
|*Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Switzerland
|RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access in Canada, the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix
Change your timezone:
