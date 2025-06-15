F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch the 10th round of the F1 season for FREE as the Canadian Grand Prix takes place at 2pm (EDT).

McLaren enter Canada 197 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both occupying the top two spots in the drivers' championship.

However, McLaren's rivals will be hoping to topple their crown with Lewis Hamilton returning to a track where has enjoyed much success during his F1 career.

The seven-time world champion is tied with Michael Schumacher on the most Canadian GP wins with seven apiece, but Hamilton will be hoping he can secure a record-breaking eighth in 2025.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen will have to be on his best behaviour this weekend with George Russell, after he crashed into the Mercedes star at the Spanish GP.

The four-time world champion is one penalty point away from a race ban, and if he acquires another one in Canada he will be forced to miss Red Bull's home race in Austria.

Here's how you can watch all the action in Montreal from wherever you are in the world!

Canadian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 15 2025

The Canadian GP gets underway today at 2pm local time (EDT). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (EDT) 2:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 7:00 PM Sunday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 8:00 PM Sunday USA (CDT) 1:00PM Sunday USA (PDT) 11:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 4:00AM Monday Australia (AWST) 2:00AM Monday Australia (ACST) 3:30AM Monday Mexico (CST) 12:00PM Sunday Japan (JST) 3:00AM Monday South Africa (SAST) 8:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 9:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 2:00AM Monday India (IST) 11:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 3:00PM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 2:00AM Monday Turkey (EEST) 9:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Telecinco *Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Switzerland RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access in Canada, the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

