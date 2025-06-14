Why is McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown absent at Canadian Grand Prix?

McLaren F1 supremo Zak Brown is notable by his absence at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, usually such a presence in the paddock.

As Brown oversees a number of different McLaren racing endeavours, his time isn't dedicated solely to F1, with this weekend's movements proving a reminder of that.

The American is instead in France for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, having revealed his team's return to the iconic endurance race in April of this year, with their first entry slated for 2027.

It's not the first time this year that Brown has had to choose between two iconic races, with the Monaco Grand Prix and Indy 500 falling on the same day every year since he became involved with McLaren.

McLaren set for Triple Crown attempts

Those two races form two of the three legs of motorsport's 'Triple Crown', with Le Mans being the third, and it appears that the historic team will be looking to sweep those races from 2027 onward.

Brown had confirmed the news of the Le Mans entry on social media back in April, with the McLaren Racing CEO stating: "Excited that McLaren Racing will return to one of the world’s most challenging global racing series, the FIA WEC from 2027 onwards.

"Le Mans 1995 is where we secured a legendary win at the first attempt, and I can’t wait for the team to make history once again. We’re back!"

Speaking in the social media video, Brown added: "30 years ago, we won on our debut at Le Mans in a car that wasn't even supposed to race, and that sealed for us being the only team in history to have ever won the triple crown."

McLaren will be competing in the Hypercar class in the 24-hour race, the highest and fastest class on track over the weekend.

