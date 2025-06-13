Red Bull F1 star in FIA summons at Canadian Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda will have his RB21 checked over by the stewards as part of an FIA summons ahead of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Japanese racer's vehicle has been confirmed in an official FIA statement to have been selected at random for the car presentation procedure this weekend, alongside Alex Albon's Williams and the Haas of Esteban Ocon.

The standard procedure allows media and paddock personnel the opportunity to have a closer look at specific cars ahead of the on-track action which this weekend, marks the 10th round of the 2025 championship.

Regarding the car display procedure, an official FIA announcement said: "In the case of adverse weather conditions, five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the car display all teams will be notified that the procedure may be conducted in the competitors' designated garage area.

"At any competition where it is raining during this presentation, we would ask you to leave the cars in position and use awnings."

The weather currently looks stable heading into this weekend's sessions however, with the highest chance of precipitation around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve sitting at less than five per cent.

On top of the above procedure, one car from each team is also presented outside the garages during race weekends, and if an outfit has decided to only apply upgrades to one of their cars, that is the machinery which must be on show.

Whilst Red Bull's rivals Ferrari and Mercedes are set to bring significant upgrades to Montreal this weekend, Christian Horner's outfit are reportedly done with their changes aside from circuit-specific tweaks.

As the team look to improve having dropped to a dismal fourth place in the constructors' standings following the European triple-header, both Tsunoda and his reigning champion team-mate Max Verstappen will be looking to bounce back in Canada.

Red Bull's new aerodynamic configuration is expected to be introduced in Montreal with slight changes to the RB21's floor after the new version of the front wing was debuted in Spain.

The tweak isn't major, but could it be just what Tsunoda needs for everything to finally fall into place at Red Bull?

Yuki Tsunoda has so far struggled after his promotion to Red Bull

Red Bull searching for urgent Tsunoda solution

Whilst a technical representative will be present at the presentation of Tsunoda's machinery later today (Friday, June 13) the inspection of car 22 does not represent any wrongdoing on behalf of Red Bull, with neither Tsunoda or the Milton Keynes-based outfit under any kind of investigation ahead of this weekend's running.

The same applies to Albon, Ocon and their respective teams, as the action is set to get underway as usual with two practice sessions on Friday ahead of Saturday's final practice and competitive qualifying.

Tsunoda has so far struggled to adapt to the challenge of piloting the RB21 since he was called upon after just two race weekends this season to replace Liam Lawson at Red Bull's main F1 team.

The 25-year-old will certainly be feeling the pressure in Canada after another finish outside of the points in Spain last time out.

It was also confirmed this week that Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad had been granted an exception by the FIA to hand him his official Super Licence, meaning the 17-year-old can now compete in an F1 session.

Although Red Bull maintains they requested this from the FIA weeks ago, there is no ruling out what the team have in mind for either Lindblad or Tsunoda, with both of their futures in F1 yet to be confirmed.

