F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo tipped for comeback as star signing bid ramps up

A five-time champion has backed Daniel Ricciardo for a future racing comeback, suggesting one of the Supercars Championship's biggest teams should be looking to acquire his talents in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Briatore doubles down on Verstappen Alpine signing bid

Alpine boss Flavio Briatore has ramped up his attempt to attract Max Verstappen to Alpine, joking that he wants to sign the Dutchman to fill both his F1 seats.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 film given honest reaction as critics pile in on Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton production

Early reactions to Brad Pitt and Damson Idris' Formula 1 film have started pouring in, with critics getting some early screenings of the movie co-produced by Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

Franco Colapinto mid-season axe risk confirmed as Alpine future uncertain

Alpine boss Flavio Briatore has confirmed that Franco Colapinto is at risk of being axed mid-season in 2025 as uncertainty shrouds the young Argentine’s Formula 1 future.

➡️ READ MORE

What is Max Verstappen's EXIT clause and why Red Bull should be worried

Max Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull Formula 1 team has been called into question of late, not least because Helmut Marko confirmed there are performance-based exit clauses within the champion's contract.

➡️ READ MORE

Related