F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo tipped for comeback as star signing bid ramps up
F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo tipped for comeback as star signing bid ramps up
A five-time champion has backed Daniel Ricciardo for a future racing comeback, suggesting one of the Supercars Championship's biggest teams should be looking to acquire his talents in the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Briatore doubles down on Verstappen Alpine signing bid
Alpine boss Flavio Briatore has ramped up his attempt to attract Max Verstappen to Alpine, joking that he wants to sign the Dutchman to fill both his F1 seats.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 film given honest reaction as critics pile in on Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton production
Early reactions to Brad Pitt and Damson Idris' Formula 1 film have started pouring in, with critics getting some early screenings of the movie co-produced by Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
Franco Colapinto mid-season axe risk confirmed as Alpine future uncertain
Alpine boss Flavio Briatore has confirmed that Franco Colapinto is at risk of being axed mid-season in 2025 as uncertainty shrouds the young Argentine’s Formula 1 future.
➡️ READ MORE
What is Max Verstappen's EXIT clause and why Red Bull should be worried
Max Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull Formula 1 team has been called into question of late, not least because Helmut Marko confirmed there are performance-based exit clauses within the champion's contract.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo tipped for comeback as star signing bid ramps up
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen's baby daughter Lily gets her first car with INCREDIBLE Monaco gift
- 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo tipped for racing return after Red Bull and Verstappen comparison
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton 'out of comfort zone' as Ferrari blasted for 'poor decisions'
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton damages revealed as Verstappen trouble blamed over confusion
- Yesterday 20:28
What is Max Verstappen's EXIT clause and why Red Bull should be worried
- Yesterday 19:54
Most read
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
- 20 may
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june