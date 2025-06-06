F1 Recap: Ricciardo verdict declared on Red Bull return as Verstappen defence launched

Red Bull have a plan in place for if Max Verstappen receives a one-race ban later in the season, with a Daniel Ricciardo verdict issued.

➡️ READ MORE

Stunning Max Verstappen defence launched after controversial George Russell collision

A F1 insider has held Red Bull accountable for Max Verstappen’s frustration at the Spanish Grand Prix - which resulted in a collision with George Russell.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull apply for FIA Super Licence as F1 replacement option emerges

Red Bull Formula 1 team have confirmed their application for an official FIA Super Licence for up-and-coming junior star Arvid Lindblad.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star blindsided by late Audi driver decision

Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas has spoken out about how he was blindsided by a late driver lineup decision from Audi.

➡️ READ MORE

Brand new Silverstone track announced ahead of British Grand Prix

Silverstone have made a major announcement ahead of next month's British Grand Prix, with a brand new track coming to the circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

Related