close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Daniel Ricciardo and Christian Horner at Red Bull

F1 Recap: Ricciardo verdict declared on Red Bull return as Verstappen defence launched

F1 Recap: Ricciardo verdict declared on Red Bull return as Verstappen defence launched

Daniel Ricciardo and Christian Horner at Red Bull

Red Bull have a plan in place for if Max Verstappen receives a one-race ban later in the season, with a Daniel Ricciardo verdict issued.

➡️ READ MORE

Stunning Max Verstappen defence launched after controversial George Russell collision

A F1 insider has held Red Bull accountable for Max Verstappen’s frustration at the Spanish Grand Prix - which resulted in a collision with George Russell.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull apply for FIA Super Licence as F1 replacement option emerges

Red Bull Formula 1 team have confirmed their application for an official FIA Super Licence for up-and-coming junior star Arvid Lindblad.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star blindsided by late Audi driver decision

Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas has spoken out about how he was blindsided by a late driver lineup decision from Audi.

➡️ READ MORE

Brand new Silverstone track announced ahead of British Grand Prix

Silverstone have made a major announcement ahead of next month's British Grand Prix, with a brand new track coming to the circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo George Russell Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Recap: Max Verstappen in behaviour warning as Red Bull star tipped to skip British Grand Prix
F1 Recap

F1 Recap: Max Verstappen in behaviour warning as Red Bull star tipped to skip British Grand Prix

  • June 5, 2025 23:27
F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo celebrates major success as Aston Martin questioned over driver decision
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo celebrates major success as Aston Martin questioned over driver decision

  • June 2, 2025 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Ricciardo verdict declared on Red Bull return as Verstappen defence launched

  • 54 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Jenson Button issues defiant Cadillac message

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Max Verstappen mutes Netflix with genius move

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari ultimatum as Lewis Hamilton row emerges away from the track

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari insist bizarre Verstappen problem to blame for Hamilton radio issues

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
400.000+ views

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

  • 20 may
 FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 FIA announce penalty verdict for Ferrari star after late Imola Grand Prix drama
200.000+ views

FIA announce penalty verdict for Ferrari star after late Imola Grand Prix drama

  • 18 may

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x