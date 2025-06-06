F1 Recap: Ricciardo verdict declared on Red Bull return as Verstappen defence launched
Red Bull have a plan in place for if Max Verstappen receives a one-race ban later in the season, with a Daniel Ricciardo verdict issued.
Stunning Max Verstappen defence launched after controversial George Russell collision
A F1 insider has held Red Bull accountable for Max Verstappen’s frustration at the Spanish Grand Prix - which resulted in a collision with George Russell.
Red Bull apply for FIA Super Licence as F1 replacement option emerges
Red Bull Formula 1 team have confirmed their application for an official FIA Super Licence for up-and-coming junior star Arvid Lindblad.
F1 star blindsided by late Audi driver decision
Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas has spoken out about how he was blindsided by a late driver lineup decision from Audi.
Brand new Silverstone track announced ahead of British Grand Prix
Silverstone have made a major announcement ahead of next month's British Grand Prix, with a brand new track coming to the circuit.
