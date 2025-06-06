Brand new Silverstone track announced ahead of British Grand Prix

Silverstone have made a major announcement ahead of next month's British Grand Prix, with a brand new track coming to the circuit.

While the new track will not be ready in time for the British GP weekend, it will offer fans an incredible opportunity to race at the home of the British GP from later this year.

Titled Kart Silverstone, the new accessible-to-fans track will feature state-of-the-art technology, 'unforgettable experiences' all-year round, and allows fans to compete on an outdoor karting track.

The home of the British GP state that the karting track will be available both to complete karting novices, and highly-skilled up-and-coming racing stars.

British racing fans will be able to channel their inner Lewis Hamilton - who has claimed a record nine victories around the iconic track -, George Russell or Lando Norris.

According to Silverstone's official announcement, Kart Silverstone will feature five world-class track configurations, all designed to deliver an 'unparalleled karting experience'.

When will this year's British GP take place?

This year's British GP takes place on Sunday July 6, and will be Hamilton's first as a Ferrari driver.

The seven-time F1 world champion will be looking for an astonishing 10th race victory and will be buoyed by the home crowd.

When will Kart Silverstone be open?

While Silverstone have not given an official date for when the new karting experience will be open for fans, they have suggested that it will be at some point in autumn 2025.

The circuit have said that the new karting track will be open all year round for karting experiences, and not just in the summer when the British GP is on.

Silverstone's newest addition will also feature food and drink available to purchase on a rooftop terrace.

