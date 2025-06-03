F1 Recap: Sky Sports under fire over Verstappen 'agenda' as new crash footage reveals TRUTH
Sky Sports F1 have come under fire over their coverage of Max Verstappen’s collision with George Russell during Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.
New Verstappen/Russell crash footage reveals TRUTH over controversial penalty
New footage has emerged from Max Verstappen and George Russell’s collision at the Spanish Grand Prix, offering a fresh perspective on the huge flashpoint which saw the world champion penalised.
Schumacher hints that Verstappen penalty had ulterior motive
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has suggested Max Verstappen may have had an ulterior motive for his collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton slammed by Italian media as Ferrari star suffers ultimate embarrassment
Lewis Hamilton has been criticised in the Italian media after yet another miserable weekend with Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Lando Norris romance rumours confirmed as girlfriend status made official
They’re official - F1's broadcast feed appears to have confirmed Lando Norris’ romantic status, after his rumoured girlfriend was once again pictured in the McLaren garage.
Daniel Ricciardo celebrates major milestone with girlfriend Heidi Berger
Daniel Ricciardo has celebrated a huge milestone with girlfriend Heidi Berger after she posted a major life update on social media.
