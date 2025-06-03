close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen and George Russell

F1 Recap: Sky Sports under fire over Verstappen 'agenda' as new crash footage reveals TRUTH

F1 Recap: Sky Sports under fire over Verstappen 'agenda' as new crash footage reveals TRUTH

Max Verstappen and George Russell

Sky Sports F1 have come under fire over their coverage of Max Verstappen’s collision with George Russell during Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

New Verstappen/Russell crash footage reveals TRUTH over controversial penalty

New Verstappen crash footage has emerged.

New footage has emerged from Max Verstappen and George Russell’s collision at the Spanish Grand Prix, offering a fresh perspective on the huge flashpoint which saw the world champion penalised.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher hints that Verstappen penalty had ulterior motive

Ralf Schumacher has a fascinating take on Verstappengate.

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has suggested Max Verstappen may have had an ulterior motive for his collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton slammed by Italian media as Ferrari star suffers ultimate embarrassment

Hamilton had an awful weekend in Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton has been criticised in the Italian media after yet another miserable weekend with Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris romance rumours confirmed as girlfriend status made official

Lando and Margarido are now official.

They’re official - F1's broadcast feed appears to have confirmed Lando Norris’ romantic status, after his rumoured girlfriend was once again pictured in the McLaren garage.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo celebrates major milestone with girlfriend Heidi Berger

A very happy day for Daniel and Heidi.

Daniel Ricciardo has celebrated a huge milestone with girlfriend Heidi Berger after she posted a major life update on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton George Russell Spanish Grand Prix Ralf Schumacher Sky Sports F1
F1 fan makes incredible attempt to build driver out of biscuits
F1 Social

F1 fan makes incredible attempt to build driver out of biscuits

  • 3 hours ago
F1 25 game launches UNIQUE mode as players can race as Brad Pitt... but there is a twist
F1 Social

F1 25 game launches UNIQUE mode as players can race as Brad Pitt... but there is a twist

  • May 31, 2025 11:57

Latest News

F1 News Recap

F1 Recap: Sky Sports under fire over Verstappen 'agenda' as new crash footage reveals TRUTH

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

F1 fan makes incredible attempt to build driver out of biscuits

  • 3 hours ago
Racing Superstars

Fiery racing star claps back after Max Verstappen suggestions

  • Yesterday 21:54
Spanish Grand Prix

New Verstappen and Russell crash footage reveals TRUTH over controversial penalty incident

  • Yesterday 20:57
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in 'FULL CRISIS' after embarrassing Spanish GP

  • Yesterday 19:58
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher hints Verstappen penalty has ulterior motive

  • Yesterday 18:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x