Schumacher hints Verstappen penalty has ulterior motive

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has suggested Max Verstappen may have had an ulterior motive after his collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s frustration with Red Bull in Barcelona was evident over the airwaves, and his anger translated onto the track when he intentionally struck the side of Russell’s Mercedes.

The Dutchman received a 10-second time penalty for the manoeuvre and three penalty points were added to his FIA super licence, which has placed him one penalty point away from a race ban.

However, Schumacher has suggested there was an ulterior motive to Verstappen’s on track aggression, hinting that the champion’s frustration with Red Bull could see him try and activate the exit clause in his contract before it expires in 2028.

It has been reported that Verstappen has a breakaway clause in his contract that states he can leave the team if outside the top three in the drivers' standings at a significant part of the season.

"His behaviour is a shame; as a four-time world champion, he doesn't need that," he said to Sky Germany.

"I don't know what got into him. It's clear that he's frustrated, but that shouldn't be the case. I think he realised today that things aren't going as hoped and that the update didn't work so well."

"You have to pay attention to why such things happen and why he gets an unnecessary penalty when there's a clause. It's a critical phase.”

Did Verstappen crash into Russell on purpose?

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has rubbished Schumacher’s claims, vehemently arguing that Verstappen is a winner and would never jeopardise his championship chances to exit the team prematurely.

However, the Spanish GP would have undoubtedly come as a disappointment for Verstappen after it was expected to act as a turning point in the 2025 season, with the FIA introducing stricter measures on flexible front wings.

Horner and Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur were amongst those hoping that the new directive would boost their teams in the championship, but the technical directive has had little impact on the order with McLaren securing a one-two finish with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Barcelona.

Verstappen’s frustration with the lack of pace in his Red Bull was palpable, but to reject the team entirely - particularly when the 2026 order is unknown due to the regulations changes - seems far-fetched.

Following his incident with Russell and penalty in Spain, Verstappen remains third in the championship but has dropped to 49 points below Piastri at the top of the drivers’ standings.

