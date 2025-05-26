Flurry of F1 stars hit by FIA deleted lap ruling at Monaco Grand Prix

Several F1 drivers had their lap times deleted during Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix after the FIA confirmed the full list of infringements.

Despite F1’s rule change for the 2025 Monaco GP, it failed to enhance the spectacle that has long been absent around the streets of Monte Carlo.

George Russell in particular cast a disgruntled figure during the race, and opted to take a penalty instead of giving a place back to Alex Albon, after he cut the corner at the Nouvelle Chicane to overtake the Williams star.

Following the conclusion of the Monaco GP, the FIA published the official list of deleted lap times with Russell’s move on Albon amongst the Brit’s deleted laps.

Russell was in good company however, and joined by nine other drivers with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman, Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda, Charles Leclerc and Nico Hulkenberg all having a lap deleted at a certain point of the race.

Exceeding track limits on numerous occasions can carry a sporting penalty if drivers are not careful.

There will however be a sense of relief for the 10 stars in question as the FIA have confirmed that no further action will be taken against them.

F1 stars complain about Monaco GP

The only F1 stars who appeared happy after the Monaco GP were those who stood on the podium, with Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri occupying the top three spots respectively.

Elsewhere, the likes of Russell and Verstappen complained about the gimmicky mandatory two-stop race, with the Mercedes star jokingly suggesting that ‘sprinklers’ should be added to next year’s race, and the Dutchman called for Mario Kart-esq bananas to be introduced next year.

It wasn’t just the drivers who were unhappy with how the race turned out, with Albon apologising to the fans through the media and stated that was ‘not how they wanted to go racing’.

Despite criticism of the Monaco GP, Norris’ victory has revived the drivers’ championship as he edged closer to team-mate Piastri and is now three points behind heading into the Spanish GP.

