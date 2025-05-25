F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's how you can watch today's showpiece event around the streets of Monte Carlo, for FREE, with the Monaco Grand Prix taking place at 3pm local time (CEST).
Lando Norris will start the race from pole after a stunning lap allowed him to beat home hero Charles Leclerc and championship leader Oscar Piastri to top spot.
Lewis Hamilton put in a time good enough for fourth, but was handed a three-place grid drop for an impeding infringement against four-time champion Max Verstappen, who could only put his Red Bull in fifth.
Mercedes' two drivers suffered a nightmare session, both out in Q2 having caused red flags for completely different incidents.
Kimi Antonelli crashed at the Nouvelle chicane at the end of Q1, while George Russell's W16 had a power failure in the tunnel section of the track during Q2, with the pair set to start 14th and 15th respectively at a track that is notoriously difficult to overtake around.
The Monaco GP is not to be missed, but how can you watch it in your region and what time will it be on where you are?
Monaco Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 24 2025
The Monaco GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|*Switzerland
|RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Monaco GP can be watched live free-to-air on ORF (Austria) and RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) the entire race weekend can be watched for free.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
