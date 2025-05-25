close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch today's showpiece event around the streets of Monte Carlo, for FREE, with the Monaco Grand Prix taking place at 3pm local time (CEST).

Lando Norris will start the race from pole after a stunning lap allowed him to beat home hero Charles Leclerc and championship leader Oscar Piastri to top spot.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling

Lewis Hamilton put in a time good enough for fourth, but was handed a three-place grid drop for an impeding infringement against four-time champion Max Verstappen, who could only put his Red Bull in fifth.

Mercedes' two drivers suffered a nightmare session, both out in Q2 having caused red flags for completely different incidents.

Kimi Antonelli crashed at the Nouvelle chicane at the end of Q1, while George Russell's W16 had a power failure in the tunnel section of the track during Q2, with the pair set to start 14th and 15th respectively at a track that is notoriously difficult to overtake around.

The Monaco GP is not to be missed, but how can you watch it in your region and what time will it be on where you are?

Monaco Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 24 2025

The Monaco GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SST)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
*SwitzerlandRSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Monaco GP can be watched live free-to-air on ORF (Austria) and RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) the entire race weekend can be watched for free.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes FIA Lando Norris
What is the Monaco Grand Prix curse?
Monaco Grand Prix

What is the Monaco Grand Prix curse?

  • Yesterday 22:57
Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson take aim at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton
F1 News & Gossip

Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson take aim at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 20:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling

  • 7 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 42 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Why F1 stars will pit after ONE LAP at Monaco Grand Prix

  • 57 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Daniel Ricciardo tribute made as Liam Lawson takes aim at F1 legend - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Monaco Grand Prix

What is the Monaco Grand Prix curse?

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x