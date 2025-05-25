F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch today's showpiece event around the streets of Monte Carlo, for FREE, with the Monaco Grand Prix taking place at 3pm local time (CEST).

Lando Norris will start the race from pole after a stunning lap allowed him to beat home hero Charles Leclerc and championship leader Oscar Piastri to top spot.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling

Lewis Hamilton put in a time good enough for fourth, but was handed a three-place grid drop for an impeding infringement against four-time champion Max Verstappen, who could only put his Red Bull in fifth.

Mercedes' two drivers suffered a nightmare session, both out in Q2 having caused red flags for completely different incidents.

Kimi Antonelli crashed at the Nouvelle chicane at the end of Q1, while George Russell's W16 had a power failure in the tunnel section of the track during Q2, with the pair set to start 14th and 15th respectively at a track that is notoriously difficult to overtake around.

The Monaco GP is not to be missed, but how can you watch it in your region and what time will it be on where you are?

Monaco Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 24 2025

The Monaco GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00 PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SST) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF *Switzerland RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Monaco GP can be watched live free-to-air on ORF (Austria) and RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) the entire race weekend can be watched for free.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

