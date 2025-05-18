Alonso delivers furious PUNCH after F1 rival frustration

Fernando Alonso’s frustration boiled to the surface during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, after onboard footage emerged of the F1 champion reacting furiously during the race.

Aston Martin enjoyed their best qualifying session of the season in Imola, with both Alonso and Lance Stroll making it into Q3 ahead of both Ferraris and Kimi Antonelli.

Imola offered Alonso his best chance of a points finish so far this year and started the race in P5, but a top 10 finish was not meant to be for the Spaniard.

As the race progressed, Aston Martin’s pace diminished and Alonso was left stuck behind the Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda following the safety car restart, who held the last points paying position in P10.

However, when the two-time world champion failed to overtake Tsunoda at the Tosa hairpin on the final lap, Alonso punched his head with both hands in frustration a couple of times and had to correct his car coming out of the corner, as the Aston Martin once again failed to produce any pace.

Alonso’s frustration with Aston Martin mounts

Alonso finished the Emilia-Romagna GP in P11, one position away from his first points finish of the season and remains stuck near the bottom of the drivers' standings in P17 with zero points.

The 43-year-old also had a meltdown over team radio at another point of the race, where he cried: “Yeah it’s going to be torture, it’s a wreck. I’m the unluckiest driver in the **** world!”

Aston Martin’s pace has been a constant issue throughout the 2025 season, alongside reliability, with Alonso retiring from the Chinese GP following a brake failure.

Alonso also suffered brake issues in Imola when his front left tyre started to spit out flames after his pit stop. It was confirmed that the champion’s brakes were on fire, but they soon extinguished themselves and Alonso managed to complete the race without further issue.

Nevertheless, the 2026 season and rule re-set could not come quick enough for Alonso, who has been forced to endure his worst start to a season since 2017 with McLaren.

