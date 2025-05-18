F1 champion’s car sets on FIRE at Imola Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin caught on fire at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, as the F1 champion made his first pit stop.

Despite a difficult start to the year for the Spaniard, Aston Martin rediscovered some pace in Imola and Alonso enjoyed a top 10 start, where he looked ready to battle George Russell for fourth during the opening stages of the race.

However, as he drove out of the pits, flames were spotted flickering out of his front left tyre as Alonso's brakes caught on fire.

Nevertheless, Alonso managed to continue in the race as the flames extinguished themselves and he focused on fighting his way back through the field on fresh hard tyres.

Fernando Alonso makes gains with Aston Martin in Imola

Both Alonso and Lance Stroll made a Q3 appearance on Saturday, with Alonso starting the race in P5 and searching for his first points of the season.

The champion has endured a miserable start to the season, and was unable to finish the first two grands prix in Australia and China, let alone fight for points.

However, Aston Martin introduced upgrades for the Emilia-Romagna GP, with these changes clearly working for both drivers in Italy.

