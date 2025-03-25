Fernando Alonso reveals health update

Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that he suffered from a neck injury during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend in a recent health update.

The Spaniard only completed four laps in Shanghai before he was forced to retire his Aston Martin as smoke billowed out of its rear end, with Alonso later confirming it was brake issues.

However, Alonso also battled a minor injury throughout the Chinese GP weekend, and revealed after the race that he was suffering from a pinched nerve in his neck.

"I was wearing some neck protection because I've had a pinched nerve or something these past few days," he said to the media after the Chinese GP.

"But in the end, it didn't help much because I didn't do many laps. We had a brake issue. The rear brakes were very hot from the first lap and on the last one before retiring, I hit the brakes into turn one and the pedal went all the way down with no braking power.”

Stroll with the upper hand against Alonso in 2025

Alonso’s Chinese GP retirement added to his miserable start to the season, with the champion also crashing out of the Australian GP on lap 34 as the rain hit the circuit.

In comparison, his team-mate Lance Stroll has finished in the points at both races thus far, and currently sits above Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings with 10 points.

Qualifying has also been a nightmare for Aston Martin for 2025, with both drivers unable to make a Q3 appearance and have been leap-frogged by the likes of Williams and Racing Bulls.

Alonso remains unclassified in the drivers’ standings due to his failure to finish the first two grands prix of the season, but looked forward to Suzuka where he added: “We need to understand what happened and next is a triple-header. Hopefully, I can see the chequered flag for the first time this year and we can turn things around in Japan."

