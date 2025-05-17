Here's how you can watch highlights of the 2025 Imola Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

Formula 1 heads to Imola this weekend for round seven of the 2025 championship, with McLaren driver Oscar Piastri looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

The Australian currently leads team-mate Lando Norris by 16 points, while McLaren are atop the constructors' championship, 105 points ahead of Mercedes.

The Imola weekend is a huge one for Ferrari, who have brought upgrades to try and kickstart their season, and give Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc a car capable of challenging for a podium at the team's home race.

Mercedes and Red Bull have also brought upgrades for Imola, and 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli is racing in F1 in his home country for the first time, sure to be buoyed on by his adoring fans.

Here is how you can watch all competitive sessions from the Imola Grand Prix for free!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Imola Grand Prix?

Highlights of qualifying will be shown TODAY (Saturday, May 17) on Channel 4 at 6:30pm BST, with Steve Jones presenting coverage alongside esteemed pundits and guests.

The highlights show will be 90 minutes long, featuring build-up and reaction to the qualifying action, where Max Verstappen will be hoping for a fourth pole position in seven races in 2025.

Then, on Sunday (May 18), Channel 4 will once again host a highlights package of the grand prix in Imola, the 63-lap race being condensed into a two-hours-and-a-half show.

If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.

