Mercedes F1 star George Russell raises disqualification concern at Imola Grand Prix

George Russell demonstrated outstanding team work during Imola Grand Prix practice, pointing out a potential problem with team-mate Kimi Antonelli's car.

Antonelli is competing in a Formula 1 race weekend in his home country for the first time in his career, as the 18-year-old takes to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in the hope of securing a first career podium in front of his family and friends.

Russell has adopted a team leader role in 2025, with the Brit vastly more experienced than his young team-mate following the departure of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Together, the pair have buoyed Mercedes into second in the constructors' championship, with Russell claiming four podiums from the first six races, and Antonelli producing some surprisingly consistent points-scoring finishes considering his age and lack of F1 experience.

Now, Russell has attempted to help his teenage team-mate by pointing out during practice that his ride height might be too low at the Imola Grand Prix.

"Lots of bottoming and plank wear from Kimi, exit turn four, entry turn five," the 27-year-old said over team radio during FP1.

Why is plank wear such an issue?

Russell's comments may help the team to identify whether or not Antonelli's car is going to be close to breaching the maximum plank wear allowed during Sunday's main race or not.

Excessive wear on the plank found during FIA spot checks result in instant disqualification, as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc found out at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Furthermore, both Hamilton and Leclerc - then driving for Mercedes and Ferrari respectively - were disqualified from the 2023 United States GP for similar reasons, while Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg also fell foul of the rule at this year's Bahrain GP.

Based off Russell's feedback, Mercedes may now opt to raise Antonelli's ride height for the rest of the weekend, just to ensure the Italian is able to finish his home race without being in danger of disqualification due to excessive plank wear.

