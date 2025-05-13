Norris honoured with Silverstone stand ahead of major announcement

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been honoured with a stand in his name at this season's British Grand Prix, as fans' excitement ramps up ahead of a major announcement.

The 25-year-old has teamed up with event organisers at Silverstone this year to host the first-ever 'Landostand'.

Situated at the Stowe corner, Norris supporters will have a perfect view of their hero in action as he races down the Hangar Straight, and those who secure a spot will also receive free merchandise, a visit from the man himself, and the opportunity to participate in exclusive competitions across the race weekend.

And after the first batch of tickets sold out within an hour, it has been confirmed that an additional stand is being built to accommodate another 1,000 fans.

They are scheduled to go on sale at 10am BST on Wednesday May 14 on the official Silverstone website.

Norris looks to maintain F1 championship fight

Norris will hope to still be well in contention for the 2025 drivers' championship by the time he turns out in front of his home fans on July 6.

He entered the campaign as favourite to go one better than he did last year after coming up just short against Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

And although he leads the four-time champion after the first six races, it is his McLaren team-mate, Oscar Piastri, who is setting the pace.

The Australian's victory at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix was his fourth in six outings this season, and he is currently 16 points clear of his title rivals heading into the upcoming race at Imola.

Norris' sole win this year came on the opening day at the Australian GP, and he has cut a frustrated figure over several race weekends since.

On a more positive note, his team are odds-on to clinch a second successive constructors' crown, having already opened up a 105-point gap to nearest challengers Mercedes.

