Toto Wolff to MISS Imola Grand Prix as replacement confirmed

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff will be absent at this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola as he marks a special family occasion.

It is the second time the Austrian has opted to skip a race in 2025, having missed last month's Japanese GP in keeping with his pre-arranged schedule.

Wolff will be swapping northern Italy for the United States this weekend, after it was confirmed that he will be in attendance at the graduation of his eldest son, Benedict.

A Mercedes spokesperson has confirmed to GPFans that Wolff will be replaced in the Silver Arrows garage by chief communications officer, Bradley Lord, who also stepped in to assume responsibilities in Suzuka.

Antonelli prepares for home bow

Wolff's absence won't take the gloss off what promises to be a memorable few days for Kimi Antonelli, who is gearing up for his first race outing in front of his home fans on Sunday.

The rookie took over from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ahead of the 2025 campaign, and despite concerns over his lack of experience behind the wheel, has made an impressive start.

The 18-year-old currently occupies sixth spot in the drivers' standings - one place better off than Hamilton - and has looked at ease in his new surroundings for much of the year.

Both Antonelli and team-mate George Russell head to Imola off the back of a positive weekend in Miami last time out as Mercedes' impressive early season form continued.

The former secured his first pole in F1, qualifying top of the pile for Saturday's sprint race, while Russell delivered a fourth podium finish in six outings during Sunday's main event.

The Brackley-based outfit find themselves second in the constructors' championship, sandwiched between runaway leaders McLaren and Red Bull.

