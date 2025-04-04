Why isn’t Toto Wolff at the Japanese Grand Prix?

Mercedes have confirmed that Toto Wolff will be absent from the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix after the team principal's decision to sit out this year's race.

The Austrian's squad have enjoyed a positive start to the season, with George Russell earning consecutive podiums in Australia and China and the Brit currently sits nine points behind championship leader Lando Norris.

However, if Mercedes achieve further success at Suzuka, Wolff will not be there to celebrate it in person, with chief communications officer Bradley Lord replacing the team principal trackside where he will undertake Wolff's responsibilities.

The Japanese GP will not be the first race Wolff has missed, with the Mercedes chief sitting out a couple of races a year since the growth of the F1 calendar.

Has Toto Wolff missed an F1 race before?

Wolff was absent from the 2024 Brazilian GP after the team principal elected the race as the one he would miss, due to demanding schedule of the 24 race calendar.

The 53-year-old also missed the 2022 iteration of the race, where Russell achieved his maiden victory in F1.

Wolff was absent from both the Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix in 2023, as he recovered from a knee injury. He also planned to miss the 2024 Japanese GP to remain at Mercedes’ base, but at the last minute made a U-turn which saw him end up trackside at Suzuka.

Why is Toto Wolff absent from the Japanese GP?

GPFans understands that Wolff will be working remotely at this year's Japanese GP, with the demands of the 24-race calendar being given as a reason for his absence this weekend.

Wolff’s absence at the Japanese GP was planned, and it is assumed he will resume his role trackside next weekend at the Bahrain GP.

