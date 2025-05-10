McLaren star clarifies contact with Cadillac F1
IndyCar and McLaren star Pato O’Ward has clarified if there is any truth to the rumours that he has been contacted for a Cadillac F1 seat.
The 11th F1 team hosted a major event at the Miami Grand Prix last weekend, where they unveiled the look for their new team, including their logo, as speculation continues to mount over their 2026 driver lineup.
However, one star has ruled themselves out of the race for the final two seats on the grid, despite rumours that he could be a potential candidate for the Cadillac seat.
F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman interviewed Pato O’Ward about these rumours, where he put to bed his chances of switching to the series from IndyCar.
“Everyone kept saying Cadillac! You and Checo,” O’Ward said.
“And I was like, you know what, I’m going to add some logs to the fire, and I’m going to poke them.
“That was just me having fun with it, there’s been no contact at all. No contact. I do think it would be really cool to have a full on Mexican team, two full time Mexican drivers in a Formula 1 team that would be historic for the country.
“I mean the country would fall. But you never know if it becomes true.”
O’Ward denies Cadillac contact
Whilst O’Ward may not be in contention for a Cadillac drive, Mexican driver Sergio Perez remains one of the favourites to sign for the team after team executive Mario Andretti revealed their interest in the driver earlier in the year.
However, Cadillac may not be the only team interested in hiring Perez, with reportedly two further F1 teams interested in acquiring his signature.
Mick Schumacher’s name has also popped up as a potential Cadillac seat candidate, and attended the team’s launch in Miami as he looks towards making an F1 comeback.
The German driver has even been supported by Sebastian Vettel, who backed Schumacher for a Cadillac seat when asked about the decision the team has to make.
