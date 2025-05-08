close global

Former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has taken to social media to reveal his recent bad luck after his car was broken into in Central London.

The 1996 drivers' title winner took to social media platform 'X' to share an image of his Polestar 2 with a smashed broken rear windscreen, venting his frustrations after being prompted to leave feedback over his experience with the car park firm 'Q-Park'.

Hill was understandably fuming after having his electric vehicle damaged whilst parked in what he believed to be a secure location in the city centre, writing: "Believe me. You don't want my feedback. Central London. CCTV. Security guards. WTF?"

But despite his misfortune, not everyone in the comments of the social media post was sympathetic over the incident, with one user remarking: "I'm surprised you haven't said it's Max Verstappen's fault," in reference to Hill's time as an F1 pundit.

What is the history behind Hill and Verstappen?

The former Williams racer was a pundit and popular element of Sky Sports' F1 coverage since joining the British broadcasting team in 2012 but faced criticism throughout the 2024 season.

Hill faced claims of favouritism last year which reached a critical point when reigning champion Max Verstappen accused the pundit of being more supportive of British drivers.

Shortly after the debate following the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix, the 64-year-old announced his resignation and has not returned for the 2025 campaign with Sky, admitting that he faced 'push back' throughout his final season with the team.

Hill has now moved on away from Sky Sports and was recently announced as the new F1 pundit for the BBC, but Verstappen's allegations clearly still follow him around, materialising in online interactions such as this one.

The former racer took the opportunity to clap back via social media when the British bias argument was brought into the mix over his car park nightmare, providing a snappy response to the comment.

Hill replied: "It was! I saw him! I'm reporting him to the Met! Actually, I don't think he thinks about me for a moment. But thanks for the mention!"

F1 Standings

