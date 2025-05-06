close global

Jack Doohan 'consoled' by motorsport legend as Alpine axe looms

Jack Doohan was spotted being consoled by motorsport legend, and his father, Mick Doohan at the Miami Grand Prix after he retired from the race during its opening stages.

The Aussie racer is the son of motorcycle legend and five-time 500 cc world champion Mick Doohan, and according to Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz, he was there to support Doohan Jr after a lap one incident with Liam Lawson ended his race.

"Jack Doohan was very disappointed because he only lasted half a lap. Incident with a Racing Bull, and then damage and then got a puncture and out," Kravitz said.

"I’ve just seen him in the paddock actually being consoled by his Dad, his place is delicate enough within the team even though Franco Colapinto, the threat of him seems to be gone but you never know.

"So, he needed to try and score a point this weekend and he hasn’t."

Will Alpine F1 team replace Doohan?

Following the Miami GP, reports have stated that Alpine intend to replace Doohan with reserve driver Franco Colapinto for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in two weeks time.

The rumours that Doohan will be replaced were further enhanced after a sponsor of Colapinto's suggested he would ‘debut’ for Alpine at Imola.

Alpine have not confirmed whether these rumours are true, but team executive Flavio Briatore has made no secret of the fact Doohan was expected to perform to avoid a midseason axe.

Doohan has failed to score a single point since racing with Alpine, although team-mate Pierre Gasly has hardly fared better and has only secured points in Bahrain and during the Miami GP sprint.

