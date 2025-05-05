Alpine ‘considering’ Doohan replacement as fans call for stunning Perez return - F1 Recap

Alpine are seriously considering replacing Jack Doohan from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix onwards, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans plead with Cadillac over Perez RETURN

Fans of axed Formula 1 star Sergio Perez interrupted Cadillac F1's Miami Grand Prix launch event with chants for the Mexican star, after rumours of a return to the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA pay tribute as F1 race winner Jochen Mass dies aged 78

The Formula 1 and FIA community have paid tribute to former race winner Jochen Mass, who has died at the age of 78.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris issues scathing Verstappen driving assessment

Lando Norris made a stunning assessment of Max Verstappen's driving style following the Miami Grand Prix, suggesting drivers behind have a choice of either crashing or staying behind the Dutchman.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Martin Brundle shares broken bone horror story at Miami Grand Prix

At the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, F1 legend Martin Brundle recalled a horror crash that he was involved in from the 1994 Japanese GP which left a marshal with a broken leg.

➡️ READ MORE

Related