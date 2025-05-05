close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Alpine ‘considering’ Doohan replacement as fans call for stunning Perez return - F1 Recap

Alpine ‘considering’ Doohan replacement as fans call for stunning Perez return - F1 Recap

Alpine ‘considering’ Doohan replacement as fans call for stunning Perez return - F1 Recap

Alpine ‘considering’ Doohan replacement as fans call for stunning Perez return - F1 Recap

Alpine are seriously considering replacing Jack Doohan from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix onwards, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans plead with Cadillac over Perez RETURN

Fans of axed Formula 1 star Sergio Perez interrupted Cadillac F1's Miami Grand Prix launch event with chants for the Mexican star, after rumours of a return to the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA pay tribute as F1 race winner Jochen Mass dies aged 78

The Formula 1 and FIA community have paid tribute to former race winner Jochen Mass, who has died at the age of 78.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris issues scathing Verstappen driving assessment

Lando Norris made a stunning assessment of Max Verstappen's driving style following the Miami Grand Prix, suggesting drivers behind have a choice of either crashing or staying behind the Dutchman.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Martin Brundle shares broken bone horror story at Miami Grand Prix

At the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, F1 legend Martin Brundle recalled a horror crash that he was involved in from the 1994 Japanese GP which left a marshal with a broken leg.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen FIA Lando Norris Sergio Perez Alpine Miami Grand Prix
F1 fans plead with Cadillac over Perez RETURN
F1 News & Gossip

F1 fans plead with Cadillac over Perez RETURN

  • 3 hours ago
Sergio Perez Cadillac contract length ‘revealed’
Latest F1 News

Sergio Perez Cadillac contract length ‘revealed’

  • May 2, 2025 10:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Alpine ‘considering’ Doohan replacement as fans call for stunning Perez return - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off the Track

F1 fans faced with staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 fans plead with Cadillac over Perez RETURN

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes F1 star George Russell issues health update after Miami Grand Prix absence

  • Yesterday 20:56
F1 News & Gossip

Doohan set to be axed ‘immediately’ in Alpine driver replacement

  • Yesterday 19:53
Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris SWEARS at Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton wants a tea break - Five things you might have missed from the Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x