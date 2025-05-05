Alpine ‘considering’ Doohan replacement as fans call for stunning Perez return - F1 Recap
Alpine are seriously considering replacing Jack Doohan from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix onwards, according to reports.
F1 fans plead with Cadillac over Perez RETURN
Fans of axed Formula 1 star Sergio Perez interrupted Cadillac F1's Miami Grand Prix launch event with chants for the Mexican star, after rumours of a return to the sport.
FIA pay tribute as F1 race winner Jochen Mass dies aged 78
The Formula 1 and FIA community have paid tribute to former race winner Jochen Mass, who has died at the age of 78.
Norris issues scathing Verstappen driving assessment
Lando Norris made a stunning assessment of Max Verstappen's driving style following the Miami Grand Prix, suggesting drivers behind have a choice of either crashing or staying behind the Dutchman.
F1 legend Martin Brundle shares broken bone horror story at Miami Grand Prix
At the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, F1 legend Martin Brundle recalled a horror crash that he was involved in from the 1994 Japanese GP which left a marshal with a broken leg.
