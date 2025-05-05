FIA pay tribute as F1 race winner Jochen Mass dies aged 78

The Formula 1 and FIA community have paid tribute to former race winner Jochen Mass, who has died at the age of 78.

Mass’ family released a statement on Instagram, over a month after it was revealed that he had suffered what was described as a ‘medical emergency’.

"Today we mourn the loss of a husband, father, grandfather and a racing legend," the family stated.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Jochen Mass has died today due to complications following a stroke he suffered in February, earlier this year.

"Thank you to everyone for the incredible support we have received. Every single message of positivity was relayed to him, giving him peace and comfort in his last days.

"Beyond mourning his death, we also celebrate his incredible life. A life that he loved sharing with all of you. A life that he lived to the absolute fullest.

"He is racing with all his friends again."

Tributes roll in after passing of Jochen Mass

Mass raced in F1 from 1973 until 1980, but returned for the first half of the 1982 season, and achieved his only race win at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix with McLaren - a race that was overshadowed by a tragic accident that killed four people.

The Bavarian-born racer earned all eight of his F1 podiums at McLaren, and found further success in sportscar racing, winning the 1989 24 Hours of Le Mans, and achieving 32 world championship victories in sportscars.

Following the announcement of Mass’ passing, tributes rolled in from the F1 community, with CEO Stefano Domenicali releasing a statement which read: "I am deeply saddened to hear the news that my friend Jochen Mass has passed away.

"He had an incredible life at the heart of our sport and was a wonderful person who embraced life and loved Formula 1.

"He will be remembered fondly by all those who knew and admired him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time."

The FIA also took to social media to offer their condolences, where they wrote: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jochen Mass. His legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his family."

