F1 drivers facing bizarre end to Miami Grand Prix in official FIA announcement

The stars of the 2025 Formula 1 grid are facing an unusual change at the Miami Grand Prix after an official announcement from the FIA ahead of this weekend's race.

The sixth round of this year's championship will conclude an already jam-packed weekend after the second sprint race of the season took place in Miami on Saturday.

As the chequered flag was waved in the 100km event, McLaren star Lando Norris once again claimed victory with team-mate Oscar Piastri finishing P2 and Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton again putting his SF-25 on the sprint podium.

Qualifying for the Miami GP then took place just a few hours later and saw reigning champion Max Verstappen return to pole position with Red Bull, with the top three places now all to play for as both McLarens and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli aim for a podium on Sunday.

Miami GP change could lead to awkward Verstappen interaction

Ahead of Sunday's main event, the FIA have revealed plans for an unusual post-race procedure at the Miami International Autodrome, announcing: "The post-race interviews will take place on a truck transporting the drivers to the podium ceremony."

Liberty Media has held the commercial rights to F1 since January 2017 and with the sport's presence in America growing exponentially over the last decade, the Miami race weekend often throws quirky media duties at the stars of the track.

Before the racing action had kicked off on Friday, it was announced that the Miami GP had been handed a monumental extension on the F1 calendar, with the track remaining until 2041.

Following the news, Red Bull star Verstappen was asked about his thoughts on the extension, stating: "Well, you know my position. I could mention it again, but not everyone will be happy about it."

"Everyone knows I don't like street circuits and... Yes, I do like Spa," the four-time champion admitted to the media.

The Dutchman has become known for his straight-talking post-race interviews but should the 27-year-old make it to the podium in Miami, he may have to conduct them through gritted teeth on a moving truck.

This is of course assuming Verstappen takes part in the interviews, but if he and Piastri have another controversial moment at Turn 1, it would be on form for the champion to boycott them altogether.

