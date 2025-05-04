FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken at Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that Max Verstappen was one of two drivers that had a fuel sample taken from their car after qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix.

Following qualifying on Saturday at the Miami International Autodrome, the FIA released their scrutineering document which detailed the variety of customary inspections that took place.

Amongst these checks, fuel samples were taken from random cars with Pierre Gasly and Ollie Bearman selected ahead of qualifying and were also both required to provide an engine oil sample.

Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were then chosen after qualifying, where their fuel samples were checked for density and analysed by gas chromatography. Both cars passed the inspection as their fuel samples matched those approved for use during the competition.

Leclerc and Verstappen’s checks were not out of the ordinary, with fuel samples usually taken from a competitor during a race weekend and Lando Norris also had a fuel sample taken at the Japanese GP.

Do the FIA undergo further inspections after qualifying?

The FIA do not just take fuel and engine oil samples but carry out all manner of inspections before and after qualifying, with their document confirming plenty of further tests in Miami.

Several cars were weighed during and after qualifying, whilst all cars were subjected to checks on their fuel pressure and on various parts of their engine to ensure teams observe the maximum speed or torque.

Even the smallest details of an F1 car are checked after a session, including the steering wheel to make sure teams are fully within the rules.

All the checks were passed with no issues found, therefore Verstappen will start on pole at the Miami Grand Prix and will line up on the front row alongside Norris.

