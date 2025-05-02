Sky Sports F1 pundit issues apology for X-RATED language live on air at Miami Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft was forced to issue an apology after an A-List guest swore live on air at the Miami Grand Prix.

During FP1 the Sky team were treated to a new voice in the commentary box, and were joined by actress and F1 movie star Kerry Condon, who provided additional insight into the upcoming film as the team delivered their coverage.

As Crofty steered the conversation towards Ted Kravitz in the pit lane, Condon appeared confused for a second and said: “S***! Hang on, what’s going on?”

Whilst he had to apologise for the mishap, Crofty remained light hearted and continued: “Now, Kerry, we are live on air, you can’t say that because this is a PG-rated show, apologies ladies and gentlemen for the language there, Ted Kravitz down to you.”

Who is Kerry Condon and why did she feature on Sky F1’s broadcast?

Condon is an Irish actress who will play strategy engineer Kate in the upcoming F1 movie, where she was guided by former Aston Martin strategy engineer turned Sky Sports pundit, Bernie Collins, in the role.

The 42-year-old discussed with the Sky team how instrumental Collins had been in helping to shape her character, and also how she missed filming in the paddock during race weekends.

Condon is a BAFTA winning actress who claimed the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2023, where she played Siobhán Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin, and was also nominated for an Academy and Golden Globe Award for the same role.

The F1 movie will be released in UK theatres June 25, 2025, whilst US audiences will have to wait until two days later to watch the film on June 27.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen absent at Miami Grand Prix as champion announces birth of baby girl

Related