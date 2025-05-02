FIA summon Max Verstappen's car after late Miami Grand Prix arrival

Max Verstappen's Red Bull has been summoned by the FIA ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen arrived late to the circuit, having missed media day on Thursday due to the arrival of his first child with Brazilian Kelly Piquet.

The Dutchman has since found out that his car was summoned as part of a standard procedure that the FIA conduct at every race weekend.

At the Miami International Autodrome, Verstappen's RB21 was summoned as part of the car display procedure, with an official FIA document revealing that his car, and the cars of Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso, would be presented in the pit lane for media and paddock personnel to look around.

Team representatives must be present at the presentations, in a procedure that is common place during race weekends.

Verstappen's crucial Miami GP

This weekend's Miami GP is a sprint weekend, meaning that there are a maximum of 33 points available to drivers.

That makes it crucial for Verstappen, as he has fallen to third in the drivers' championship, 12 points behind leader Oscar Piastri. If Verstappen is able to win one or both of the two races, it will ensure that he can keep pace with the two McLaren drivers ahead.

However, if Piastri manages to win both of the two races, then his lead will begin to look very healthy indeed, and Verstappen and Red Bull will be under no illusion as to how important this weekend could be.

Red Bull are also down in third in the constructors' championship, already 99 points behind McLaren, and seemingly unable to provide an answer to both the papaya team and Mercedes' early season pace.

Thankfully for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, it looks as though their driver will be able to take part in all of the weekend's sessions, with his plane reportedly arriving around 8pm local time on Thursday evening, and FP1 not kicking off until 12:30pm local time on Friday afternoon.

