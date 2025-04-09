Verstappen Bahrain swap confirmed as axed Red Bull star seals new deal - F1 Recap

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen will not be present on track for the first session of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, as he is replaced in the RB21 by a Red Bull junior.

Sergio Perez signs new contract...but it's not with who you think

Sergio Perez has signed a sponsorship contract extension, it has been revealed in an official social media statement.

Yuki Tsunoda reveals crucial Red Bull error that wrecked his team debut

Red Bull Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda has lifted the lift on how his race debut for the team was hampered by a significant error.

Kimi Antonelli grabs new Mercedes... but he is BANNED from driving it!

Formula 1 rookie Kimi Antonelli has finally got behind the wheel of his new Mercedes, but he is currently banned from driving it.

Sky Sports confirm F1 Bahrain GP plan after Martin Brundle absence at Suzuka

Sky Sports have confirmed their plans for popular Formula 1 broadcaster Martin Brundle at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

