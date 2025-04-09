Sky Sports have confirmed their plans for popular Formula 1 broadcaster Martin Brundle at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The former racer wasn't in attendance at last weekend's race in Japan, prompting much disappointment from fans watching on from the UK.

The 65-year-old has become a key fixture of Sky Sports' coverage since 2012, with his iconic - and often awkward - pre-race grid walks now a staple of F1 race weekends since his first for ITV back in 1997.

His absence in Suzuka, however, could simply be put down to the broadcaster opting to swap out their pundits on this occasion, as they do throughout the gruelling 24-race campaign.

And fans have been given some good news after Sky Sports confirmed to GPFans that Brundle will be back on duty this weekend as the F1 season enters its fourth round.

Brundle back for Bahrain

Brundle is one of many big names currently on Sky Sports' roster, which includes Ted Kravtiz, David Croft and Simon Lazenby.

The lineup also features the likes of F1 champions Jacques Villeneuve, Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg, as well as former W Series racer Naomi Schiff and new addition Jamie Chadwick.

Many of them will be in Bahrain this week, where Max Verstappen will hope to follow up his commanding victory in Japan with another strong performance.

The Dutchman has endured a difficult start to the season at Red Bull, but his performance last time out underlined offered a timely reminder to his title rivals that he is still the man to beat.

He will need significant help from new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, however, if the team are to have any chance of retaining their constructors' crown.

The 24-year-old - who replaced Liam Lawson after the Kiwi was ditched after just two outings - endured a miserable debut in front of his home fans, failing to score a single point.

With the deficit to McLaren already 50 points after just three races, Red Bull can ill-afford too many repeat performances from their new man.

