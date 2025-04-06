'This award is a joke!!' F1 fans stunned after shock Driver of the Day vote

Formula 1 fans have been left shocked and confused over the Driver of the Day result following Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

The main event at Suzuka International Circuit saw Max Verstappen start on pole for the first time in his 2025 campaign, with the Dutchman often strong at the home track of Red Bull's power unit supplier, Honda.

As a 'perfect send-off' to the Japanese motorsport giant, Verstappen retained his lead and crossed the line to earn his first P1 finish this year, with the previously competitive McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri following behind him.

Verstappen's new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda is clearly still adjusting to the tricky RB21 and could only improve on his P14 start by two positions, finishing P12 on debut for the main team at what was also his home grand prix.

Perhaps as a show of support from Tsunoda's legion of fans, the Japanese star was voted F1 Driver of the Day, but when F1 took to 'X' to share the result, many fans flooded the comments to explain their shock at the winner.

How did Tsunoda fare on debut for Red Bull?

The newly promoted Red Bull star was disappointed not to earn points at his home race this year but was handed a post-race boost after fans voted him Driver of the Day.

Many fans were clearly surprised at the verdict after the 24-year-old's P12 finish handed him the majority vote, with one commenting on 'X': “'This award is a joke!!'“

Another pointed out how Antonelli had won the previous award at the Chinese GP, saying: "This is just the bias of the fans award."

Tsunoda remains popular with the fans but another social media agreed with the comments, adding: "I love Yuki and I’m rooting for him, but Driver of the Day?? That’s a bit of a stretch"

Speaking after the race, Tsunoda told media: "I'm happy with the race in terms of my performance but obviously in terms of results it's quite tough especially for my home grand prix.

"I was definitely wanting to finish in a point."

"These 53,54 laps I've got in this race was the most laps I had in this car you know every lap I was learning and finally I got decent laps in the car and I feel definitely more confidence in the car."

"Fortunately there's Max that I can learn most from him so I just keep what I'm doing and yeah I'm excited for Bahrain actually."

The Japanese racer's new team-mate shocked the paddock by becoming the first driver to win four consecutive grands prix at Suzuka, storming to victory after also struggling with the Red Bull car so far this season.

Your votes are in! 🗳️



It's Yuki Tsunoda who is @salesforce Driver of the Day at the Japanese Grand Prix 🇯🇵#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/vjjFCDeQb4 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 6, 2025

