Lando Norris undergoes late McLaren change before Japanese Grand Prix

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has undergone a late change ahead of today's Japanese Grand Prix alongside five other drivers.

The RHS chassis saver plate on Norris' McLaren was replaced during Parc Ferme ahead of Sunday's race, where the papaya driver is set to line up P2 behind four-time champion Max Verstappen.

Norris will however start the Japanese GP ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri on what is coincidentally also the Aussie star's birthday, with the outfit hoping to fend off an early getaway from Verstappen to retain their lead in the constructors' championship.

The FIA technical report released before the race detailed any parts and parameters which had been replaced and or changed during Parc Ferme by the teams, including McLaren.

The other teams to enact changes were Mercedes who made a last-minute amendment to Kimi Antonelli's car, Aston Martin for Lance Stroll, Haas who made adjustments to both their machinery and Sauber who made a change to Gabriel Bortoleto's car.

Will Verstappen beat the McLarens in Suzuka?

Verstappen is still second in the championship race heading into the Japanese GP but should he take the win in Suzuka on Sunday, he could temper the papaya outfit's advantage.

Ahead of the race, McLaren line up P2 and P3 behind the Dutchman, who shocked the paddock in Q3 on Saturday by dragging his RB21 to the front of the pack after persistent complaining over its driveability all season so far.

