Graham Shaw

Friday 31 March 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his F1 split with physio and confidante Angela Cullen, saying the pair are "stuck with each other”. Read more...

Lewis Hamilton responds to Michael Masi return

Lewis Hamilton has stated he has no plans to talk to Michael Masi as the controversial race director returns to the F1 paddock for the first time since the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

Daniel Ricciardo STILL owning the Australian Grand Prix

Aussie star Daniel Ricciardo is still centre stage at the Australian Grand Prix, despite not being on the grid for Sunday’s race in Melbourne. Read more...

Alonso makes cheeky Verstappen request as Spanish passion grows

Fernando Alonso says he will ask Max Verstappen for the number 33 as hope grows in Spain that he can claim a famous 33rd Grand Prix victory. Read more...

Mick Schumacher reveals key lesson he learned from dad Michael

Mick Schumacher has revealed the key lesson he learned from his legendary father Michael. Read more...