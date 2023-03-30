Chris Deeley

Thursday 30 March 2023 20:00

Have you ever had one of those dreams where it doesn't matter which way you look, or where you run, or if you close your eyes – you can't help but see this one face? That's the Australian Grand Prix, right now.

Despite Daniel Ricciardo not having a race seat for the 2023 season, he's absolutely everywhere in Melbourne. No, seriously, the race's TikTok account is taking a giant cutout of his face and just putting it in places. All over the shop. You can't get away from Danny Ric. You're at the race? You're seeing him.

The charismatic Aussie has been one of the most popular people on the grid since his debut in 2011, but it's still not too often that a reserve driver gets this level of attention – even at their home race.

The weird thing is, there's an Australian actually on the grid. Oscar Piastri's going to make his home race debut this weekend, and he's actually from Melbourne! And he took Ricciardo's seat at McLaren!

The Danny Ric fan club

It's not really that hard to see where the popularity comes from though. The giant Colgate grin, the punk and metal playlists, the ineffable sense of slightly geeky Aussie cool.

"stop making everything about Daniel Ricciardo! He isn't even on the grid!"



meanwhile the Aus gp: pic.twitter.com/85ByyPGmfg — Mia (@ricciardosbabe) March 29, 2023

The sport is undeniably better with Ricciardo in it, but fellow Aussie Alan Jones – the 1980 world champion – has admitted that he's not sure fans will ever see the former McLaren driver on the grid again.

"I just think he went off the boil," the 76 year old said. "I think he concentrated and spent a bit too much time for his activities out of the cockpit rather than in it. I just can’t see him getting back into F1."

For the sake of whoever's carting around a massive picture of his face this week, it's hard not to hope Jones is wrong.

