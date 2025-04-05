Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix FREE

Formula 1 heads to Suzuka this weekend for round three of the 2025 season, with the competition among teams and drivers heating up at the Japanese Grand Prix.

McLaren will be hoping to continue their dominance over the rest of the field and extend their lead in the constructors' championship, while Red Bull will be looking to bounce back after a tumultuous couple of weeks.

The team have dropped Liam Lawson after just two grands prix, and instead replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda, with the 24-year-old set to make his Red Bull debut at his home race.

Tsunoda has been with Red Bull's sister squad Racing Bulls for four full seasons, but now will team up with Max Verstappen at the main team, having missed out on a promotion at the end of 2024.

Here is how you can watch qualifying and the race at the Japanese Grand Prix for free!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Japanese Grand Prix?

Qualifying highlights for the Japanese GP will air on Channel 4 at 10:30am on Saturday, April 5, meaning you can catch up with the action a little bit later than the official start time on your Saturday morning.

If you want to watch the highlights of the race on Sunday, they will be shown for free on Channel 4 at the more sociable time of 1pm on Sunday, April 6.

If you miss any of the action on Channel 4, you can always catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

