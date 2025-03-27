Max Verstappen 'shaken' by Red Bull team-mate switch

Max Verstappen has been left 'shaken' following Red Bull's decision to swap out Liam Lawson after just two races, according to reports.

Lawson replaced Sergio Perez at the Formula 1 giants during the off-season, but has now found himself demoted to Racing Bulls following days of speculation over his future.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Yuki Tsunoda will take over from the Kiwi at next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, with the 24-year-old finally getting the opportunity he has been so desperately craving.

Now, it's been revealed that Lawson's former team-mate was left shocked by the news of the New Zealander's firing.

Writing in the Daily Mail, respected F1 journalist Jonathan McEvoy said: "I am told by sources close to Red Bull that Verstappen is shaken by Lawson's firing.

"A leading driver, speaking off the record, confided the other day, 'What is destroying Liam is the way he is dealt with by Helmut [Marko]'. The atmosphere there does not give their drivers room to breathe, to fulfil themselves."

Verstappen stunned by Red Bull 'chaos'

The arrival of Lawson was designed to give the team a fresh lease of life following a challenging campaign last time out in which they lost their constructors' crown.

But his debut got off to the worst possible start after crashing out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, before failing to score any points in China last weekend.

The 23-year-old has refused to shirk responsibility, putting his sub-par performances down to ongoing struggles in getting to grips with the car.

But he has been given no time to turn things around and will now line up at his former team alongside rookie Isack Hadjar at the Suzuka Circuit next week.

