Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE.

The second round of this year's Formula 1 season featured the first sprint race of the year, which took place at the Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday, March 22.

Lewis Hamilton became the first pole sitter of the weekend, where he clinched an impressive pole for Saturday's sprint race ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

Following the Sprint, a regular race weekend format returned with qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix ahead of the main event, which will air live on Sunday.

McLaren will be keen to retain their early lead at the top of both championships ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari following a victory for papaya driver Lando Norris last time out in Melbourne.

Here is how you can watch the Chinese Grand Prix for free!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Chinese Grand Prix?

Sprint qualifying highlights ran Friday morning at 11:35am, but you can catch all the action you missed on Channel 4's on demand service.

Highlights for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race will be broadcast in the same programme as their qualifying highlights on Saturday, 22 March at 2pm, after the session was shown live on Sky F1 at 7:30am.

If you want to catch the highlights of the main race, they are shown for free on Channel 4 at the more sociable time of 1pm on Sunday, 23 March.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

