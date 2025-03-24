Brundle names F1 GOAT as Hamilton and Verstappen snubbed

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have both been snubbed by one of Formula 1's most popular figures in a debate over the greatest driver of all-time.

The pair have racked up 11 world titles between them, and show no signs of slowing down as they fight for the drivers' championship in 2025.

Hamilton's Ferrari career got off to a tumultuous start however, with a disappointing result in Melbourne followed by a disqualification from Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, alongside his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

As a result Hamilton languishes ninth in the drivers' standings with his F1 rival Verstappen sitting confidently in P2, despite having not won a race yet this season.

Hamilton and Verstappen miss out on F1 GOAT label

However, ahead of last weekend's Chinese GP, the 40-year-old was handed another blow courtesy of a motorsport icon.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Sky Sports pundit and former racer Martin Brundle - whose pre-race grid walks have become must-see television - snubbed both Hamilton and the current champion as he picked out his F1 GOAT.

Brundle was asked to choose between a host of legendary drivers in a round of 'Winner Stays On', and it was three-time champion Ayrton Senna who came out on top.

The Brazilian great - who tragically died as a result of a crash at Imola in 1994 - is widely regarded as one of the best to ever get behind the wheel of an F1 car, and has been a source of inspiration for many drivers who have followed in his footsteps.

