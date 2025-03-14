Ted's Notebook: How to watch hit Sky F1 show during Melbourne weekend

Ted's Notebook is a popular Sky Sports F1 show which has now become a staple of the broadcaster's race weekend schedule.

If you are a Formula 1 fan, you may already be familiar with the highly respected pit lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, but how can you watch his exclusive show ahead of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix?

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton summoned as FIA issue Melbourne grid penalties

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia

Hailing from Great Britain, Kravitz has established himself as one of the most recognisable figures in the sport, having made a name for himself through his work with ITV, BBC Sports, and now Sky Sports F1.

But what truly sets Kravitz apart from his peers is his own live show, which delves deeper into the stories surrounding the sport and provides a quirky perspective on the significant events during grand prix weekends.

Dates, times and how to watch for 2025

So, the question is, when is the next edition of Ted's Notebook?

The good news is that the show returns to screens at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. The bad news is the ridiculous session times across the weekend in Melbourne. Tune in for the Qualifying Notebook on Saturday, March 15 at 7am UK time, and to catch all the best bits missed from the first grand prix of the year, check out the Race Notebook on Sunday, March 16, also at 7am.

You can usually catch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as sometimes it might get cancelled.

How did Ted's Notebook start?

The Notebook started out as a written column on the ITV Sport website. When Ted moved to BBC Sport in 2009, he brought the concept with him and created a series of features titled "From the Pit Lane with Ted Kravitz".

After joining Sky Sports F1 for the 2012 season, the Notebook was transformed into a 30-minute live show and quickly gained popularity among fans, becoming the go-to source for exclusive stories and interviews with drivers.

Ted's technical knowledge also comes into play, as he expertly explains new rules and developments in F1 in a manner that is easy to understand and often sprinkled with a touch of humour, making the show much more digestible to new fans.

READ MORE: Who is Ted Kravitz? Sky 'Notebook' icon who made Max Verstappen mad

Related