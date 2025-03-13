Danica Patrick missing from Sky Sports F1 post

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Danica Patrick was absent from a 2025 lineup reveal video, despite being a part of the broadcaster's team for the new season.

The new season is set to get under way at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend, where Lewis Hamilton will make his long-awaited race debut for Ferrari following his sensational switch from Mercedes.

It remains to be seen whether a change scenery will spark a change in fortunes for the British icon, who must get the better of title favourites Lando Norris and Max Verstappen if he is to add more silverware to his collection.

Sky Sports announced have confirmed their lineup ahead of the new season

Melbourne is set to host the 2025 season opener this weekend

Brundle and Rosberg return for Sky Sports

Ahead of the new campaign, Sky Sports this week announced their own lineup of top pundits and commentators who will be covering the year's biggest stories and providing expert analysis.

The company has become the leading channel for British F1 coverage since taking over from the BBC in 2012, and has made added an exciting new addition to the team for this season, while retaining a host of fan favourites.

The latest arrival to the squad is three-time W Series champion and 2025 European Le Mans Series pro-driver, Jamie Chadwick, who will bring a unique perspective as one of the world's most decorated female drivers.

Danica Patrick covered several US races for Sky Sports in 2024

The likes of Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Craig Slater and Ted Kravitz will be back once again, as will former world champions Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve.

Ex-IndyCar star Patrick - who covered multiple race weekends in 2024 - will also return despite being on the receiving end of criticism from fans on social media, and she and all of her other colleagues were revealed in a group photo on Instagram by the broadcaster.

However, the 42-year-old was not one of the big names included in Sky Sports' official lineup reveal video also released this week, missing alongside Villeneuve as other pundits previewed the new season.

