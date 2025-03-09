Ricciardo return verdict made as F1 driver hints Drive to Survive swipe - GPFans Recap
Daniel Ricciardo's chances of rejoining Formula 1 were given a boost when it was officially confirmed that there will be a new team in the sport from 2026.
Verstappen hints fresh Drive to Survive swipe with cryptic reference
Max Verstappen has hit out at the dramatisation of a particular moment in 2024 by the Drive to Survive crew, hinting at inaccuracies.
Red Bull owner completes astonishing F1 purchase
An incredible collection of Formula 1 cars has been sold, in a one-of-a-kind transfer of grand prix history.
Verstappen and Hamilton rivalry set to spark after aggression verdict
A top Formula 1 pundit has weighed in on the recent criticism surrounding defending champion Max Verstappen.
YouTube sensation MrBeast CRASHES in bizarre racing incident
YouTube sensation MrBeast was involved in a bizarre crash in Miami, while driving the fastest electric car in the world.
Latest News
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion suffers bizarre toilet trauma
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo verdict reached on F1 return after NEW team confirmation
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed
- Yesterday 21:31
Lewis Hamilton reveals fate of famous hammer time messages
- Yesterday 20:54
Verstappen hints fresh Drive to Survive swipe with cryptic reference
- Yesterday 19:58