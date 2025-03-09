Ricciardo return verdict made as F1 driver hints Drive to Survive swipe - GPFans Recap

Daniel Ricciardo's chances of rejoining Formula 1 were given a boost when it was officially confirmed that there will be a new team in the sport from 2026.

Verstappen hints fresh Drive to Survive swipe with cryptic reference

Max Verstappen has hit out at the dramatisation of a particular moment in 2024 by the Drive to Survive crew, hinting at inaccuracies.

Red Bull owner completes astonishing F1 purchase

An incredible collection of Formula 1 cars has been sold, in a one-of-a-kind transfer of grand prix history.

Verstappen and Hamilton rivalry set to spark after aggression verdict

A top Formula 1 pundit has weighed in on the recent criticism surrounding defending champion Max Verstappen.

YouTube sensation MrBeast CRASHES in bizarre racing incident

YouTube sensation MrBeast was involved in a bizarre crash in Miami, while driving the fastest electric car in the world.

