Red Bull owner completes astonishing F1 purchase

An incredible collection of Formula 1 cars has been sold, in a one-of-a-kind transfer of grand prix history.

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone has amassed an astonishing and historic collection of cars in his long life, and has finally found a person to pass his slice of history on to – for the right price.

Ecclestone has confirmed the sale of his astonishing 69-car collection – valued at half a billion pounds – this week, moving it on to Red Bull empire scion Mark Mateschitz. Among the iconic car collection includes Michael Schumacher's 2002 Ferrari in which he won his fifth world championship.

The controversial former F1 chief, just six years shy of his centenary, admitted not that long ago that his 48-year-old wife wouldn't be entirely sure what to do with his enormous collection when he eventually dies.

Bernie Ecclestone controlled F1 before Liberty Media

Christian Horner talks to Bernie Ecclestone

Why did Bernie Ecclestone sell his cars to Red Bull owner?

Ecclestone was good friends with Mateschitz's father Dietrich before his passing in late 2022, and has continued that friendship with son Mark as the years have passed.

Speaking on the sale of his personal collection, the British businessman said: "These are unique vehicles. They have written sport history and marked technical milestones. They embody 70 years of F1 history.

"It means a great deal to me to know that this collection is now in the very best of hands. Mark is the best and most worthy owner we could ever imagine."

For his part, Mateschitz added: "I am very pleased that Bernie has placed his trust in me to take care of this historically significant collection. It will be carefully preserved, expanded over the years, and in the near future it will be made accessible to the public at an appropriate location."

