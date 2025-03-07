Ricciardo given shock F1 driver chance as Hamilton dices with Ferrari mishap - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Daniel Ricciardo’s chance of stepping in as a Red Bull replacement have been revealed during an episode of Formula 1 docu-series Drive to Survive.

Hamilton in Ferrari F1 accident scare

A Ferrari event nearly resulted in an accident for Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton as he made an error with his new team.

Wolff reveals substantial issue with Hamilton Ferrari move

Toto Wolff has revealed telling details concerning Lewis Hamilton's dramatic move from Mercedes to Ferrari over the winter.

Carlos Sainz announces new career move with father

The Williams driver Carlos Sainz surprised fans with a career change this week, as he commits to working alongside his father.

Rumoured Cadillac driver makes 'too many mistakes' according to F1 veteran

When they enter the grid, they will become the first new entry into the sport since fellow American outfit Haas in 2016.

F1 Standings

