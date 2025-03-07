Hamilton in Ferrari F1 accident scare

A Ferrari event nearly resulted in an accident for Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton as he made an error with his new team.

It is difficult to believe that Hamilton is yet to complete a race at Ferrari, with the 40-year-old making several public appearances with the team which has been well-documented on social media.

The seven-time world champion’s Ferrari induction has also been witnessed on the ground by the ever present Tifosi, who flocked in their hundreds to catch a glimpse of his first laps around Ferrari’s test track Fiorano.

An increased turnout of fans in Maranello was predicted ahead of Hamilton’s arrival which sparked the need for increased police presence, and his first days with Ferrari were dubbed by the Italian media as 'Hamilton mania'.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut has been captured in extensive detail

The Tifosi came out in full-force to support Hamilton

Hamilton mania sweeps Milan for Ferrari event

Hamilton mania once again swept Italy during a live event in Milan, where Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc took to the streets in F1 cars as part of a demo event for Ferrari.

The event took place at the Piazza Castello, where they were greeted by an estimated 20,000 fans who got to see their two favourite drivers, and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, deliver interviews on stage.

However, a clip has emerged from the live event which showcased Hamilton’s effortless style, as he stood on top of his Ferrari in a full racesuit and helmet where he waved to the crowd.

As he did so, Hamilton stepped onto the tyre and slipped off his F1 car, but instead of stumbling over like a new-born foal, he styled out his accident with grace.

The lightning quick reactions of a F1 driver took over and Hamilton managed to save himself from falling by pouncing onto the ground upright and only taking a step forward, where his team rushed to his aid to make sure he was alright.

Hamilton will make his race debut with Ferrari at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, which takes place in Albert Park Melbourne on March 16.