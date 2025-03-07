close global

Wolff reveals substantial issue with Hamilton Ferrari move

Sophie Atkinson
Toto Wolff has revealed telling details concerning Lewis Hamilton's dramatic move from Mercedes to Ferrari over the winter.

For the first time in over 12 years, Lewis Hamilton will not be driving for the Mercedes F1 team this season.

The news of the decision to switch to Ferrari caused shockwaves throughout the industry when it was announced last February.

The British driver has seven world championship titles in his locker, with all eyes on this season to see if the SF-25 can help deliver Hamilton more race wins.

Lewis Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver

New season of Drive to Survive will explore Hamilton’s move

While everyone involved has had time to digest the move, Mercedes F1 CEO Toto Wolff said: “What came as a surprise was the timing.”

It’s through a new season of Drive to Survive which reveals the thought process from Toto as he expands on the situation that he described as initially seeming “a bit surreal.”

A first look has already been published which hints at the first episode.

The details around the move to the Italian-based team will be shown in the very first episode of the Netflix show. The description by the broadcaster states: “Ahead of the new season, the drama has already begun.

“Lewis Hamilton makes a drastic decision - which is almost overshadowed by a shocking allegation.”

Which team will win the F1 2025 constructors' title?

4483 votes

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 Toto Wolff Mercedes F1 team
