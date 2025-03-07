Rumoured Cadillac driver makes 'too many mistakes' according to F1 veteran

Cadilac will officially join F1 in 2026, and there is much speculation over their driver lineup.

When they enter the grid, they will become the first new entry into the sport since fellow American outfit Haas in 2016.

FIA President Stefano Domenicali revealed recently that Cadillac's transition into F1 is going well - saying that the team "are doing everything in order to show how [they are] really involved into the sport."

A few drivers have been linked so far, including F1 cult hero Daniel Ricciardo, but one racer is tipped over all the others.

Cadillac are already a well-known name in endurance racing.

Colton Herta is the standout driver for Andretti in IndyCar.

Colton Herta might move to Cadillac

Talented IndyCar and Andretti racer Colton Herta is the driver most commonly linked to Andretti, but former F1 engineer Gary Anderson doesn't think he is up for the job yet.

Speaking to the Formula for Success podcast, Anderson elaborated that “a lot talk about Colton Herta [being a good fit for Cadillac]

“Without doubt an IndyCar driver who is quick, but I reserve judgment. To me, he makes too many mistakes. He’s definitely got speed in IndyCar, I don’t know that he’s got speed and the mental capacity to pick up Formula One. Formula One is a very complicated formula.

“You know, IndyCars are a bit like F2 as such. They’re a racing car with a steering wheel and you get on with it, whereas Formula One cars aren’t about that. There’s so much more going on.

“So I’m not sure I see the American driver at the moment that’s got the potential to get to F1 and be competitive. And that’s the most important thing, the need to be competitive.

Colton Herta has been linked with an F1 move

“But as I say, they’ve got a year to sort of evaluate that.”

Despite this, former F1 world champion Mario Andretti is a big fan of Herta.

“[Herta’s] a great candidate. And all of this has to be proven, of course, but going in, he’s a good bet, in my opinion.”

Cadillac's driver lineup will be revealed later this year - and there is a good chance Herta will finally be making his long-anticipated switch to F1.

