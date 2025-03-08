Lewis Hamilton's legacy to be detailed in new 'gripping' way

In the month when Lewis Hamilton will make his first race debut for Ferrari, a new insight into his life has been detailed.

The 40-year-old already has a huge 18 years in Formula 1 under his belt, having made his rookie debut for McLaren.

His career is still full of firsts though, as Lewis will team up with Charles Leclerc for the new season which begins in Australia next weekend.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are new teammates

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton’s life to be in print

A new book titled ‘Sir Lewis’ will detail the seven-time world champion’s rise within the sport while following along his journey.

It won’t just be his Formula 1 exploits to be listed though, as the synopsis includes how Hamilton has “used his platform to advocate for social justice, environmental sustainability, and diversity.”

According to a review from the author Myisha Cherry, the book features “gripping storytelling” and is one that they will “read again and again to be entertained and challenged.”

The book is a biography from the author Michael Sawyer, so it’s not a personal account, and will be released on March 13.

