Daniel Ricciardo reveals new project details after F1 axe

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has made a vibrant return to fans' screens after maintaining a relatively low profile following his midseason sacking from the sport last year.

The Aussie racer was dropped by Red Bull junior team Racing Bulls with just six grands prix left in the 2024 season, but now the fan-favourite seems refreshed and ready to take on a new challenge.

The 2025 F1 campaign will kick off in just 10 days as the stars of the grid, both old and new, head to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

The home fans will be without their beloved Ricciardo this year however after he was axed from the sport last season and replaced by Liam Lawson, who has now gained yet another promotion and will make his debut with the main Red Bull team at Albert Park Circuit next weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced at Racing Bulls before the 2024 season had concluded

Ricciardo's replacement, Liam Lawson, has now been promoted to Red Bull F1 team

Ricciardo gives nod to iconic career moment in latest venture

Since his departure from the sport, the 35-year-old has continued to grow his personal merchandise brand, Enchante, promoting new collections via social media, although mostly keeping his own face out of the promotions.

In his latest venture however, Ricciardo has returned to front his brand in a new collaboration with Australian alcohol store, Dan Murphy's, with another of his solo projects, DR3 Wines, releasing a new product.

In a playful advert for his new 'Enchante Rose', the former F1 star opened the commercial by addressing his fans, stating: "Bonjour, mon friends!"

"You know, I've taken my foot off the gas a bit lately, taken a little summer break, and saying enchante to living my best life, or as I like to call it, my enchante life."

The Aussie star continued to make his way around a colourful garden with a bottle of his new Enchante Rose in hand, in a quirky promo vid where he attempts to rhyme everything with his new wine product.

F1 fans will not only notice Ricciardo's seemingly refreshing new outlook on life, but also a nod to one of the most iconic moments of his racing career, his podium 'shoey'.

In the advert, Ricciardo shows off a fountain in the shape of a racing boot with Enchante Rose flowing out the top of it, in an ode to his trademark celebration of drinking celebratory champagne out of his racing boot, which he first coined after claiming P2 at the 2016 German Grand Prix.

