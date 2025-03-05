Daniel Ricciardo verdict issued as F1 departure takes legal twist - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has been issued a comprehensive verdict regarding one of his Formula 1 career victories.

Ferrari F1 transfer saga takes legal twist

A Formula 1 team transfer saga between Ferrari and Aston Martin has taken a fresh twist, as an Italian court has issued an official verdict, according to reports.

Adrian Newey 'frustration' revealed by Aston Martin F1 team boss

Aston Martin’s new team principal Andy Cowell has described technical partner Adrian Newey as 'brilliant' but highlighted frustrations ahead of his new job starting.

Christian Horner backs plans for controversial F1 rule changes

Christian Horner has supported the FIA in a recent proposal to change the rules regarding Formula 1 engines.

EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton ignored Mercedes F1 team orders

A young racing star has revealed that F1 legend Lewis Hamilton ignored orders from his former Mercedes team in order to compete in a special event.

