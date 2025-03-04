Verstappen and F1 arch rivals linked as STUNNING shortlist revealed

Max Verstappen has been honoured by being included in a prestigious lineup following his stunning 2024 championship victory.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion once again obliterated the competition last year, winning his fourth consecutive title with two races to spare, despite a huge effort from Lando Norris and McLaren.

Despite his team suffering with car issues for large parts of last year, Verstappen won nine races - over double that of any other driver - to come through and become the first man since 1983 to win the drivers' championship when his team only finished third in the constructors' standings.

Now, the Dutchman's exploits have been noticed on a global sporting stage, with Verstappen being nominated for a prestigious sporting award.

Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Verstappen and McLaren nominated for awards outside of F1

Verstappen won the 2022 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award following his first title success against F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and now, the reigning champion has been nominated for the award once again, with previous winner Hamilton left off the list.

Verstappen has been honoured alongside tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, pole vaulting record breaker Mondo Duplantis, four-time Olympic gold medallist Leon Marchand, and Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar.

Meanwhile, Laureus have also honoured McLaren, nominating them for the 2025 Laureus World Team of the Year Award following their 2024 constructors' championship success.

McLaren started the 2023 season as one of the slowest teams on the F1 grid, but completed a remarkable turnaround within less than two years to pip Verstappen's Red Bull team to the title in 2024, taking the title for the first time in 26 years.

The winners of the two awards will be announced in a special event in Madrid on April 21, with Verstappen and McLaren representing the pinnacle of motorsport.

